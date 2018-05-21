Chrissy Teigen Shares The First Pic Of Baby Miles

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen make some really, really cute babies!

Just a few days ago, Chrissy gave birth to their second child, a baby boy. Now that mom and baby are back home, Teigen is in full on "adoring mom" mode. In fact, she shared the very first pic of baby Miles Theodore via Instagram. And of course he looks just like little miss Luna!

The amazing mom pics don't stop there. We all know Chrissy Teigen for being the most real celebrity in existence. She had no filter and is more than willing to share every detail of her life. So what did she do? She gave us a very real and very raw mom moment...showing off her postpartum underwear.