Chrissy Teigen Mocks John Legend Over ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ Title

Chrissy Teigen sure is proud of her husband singer-songwriter John Legend crowned as the 2019 “Sexiest Man Alive,” for People magazine, but she could not help herself and did not waste any time making fun of her husband’s new title.

John Legend Is PEOPLE's #SexiestManAlive 2019: 'I'm Excited but a Little Scared at the Same Time' https://t.co/qBIpYSozLf pic.twitter.com/gByepXc7dN — People (@people) November 13, 2019

She even went the extra mile by changing her Twitter bio to inform the world she is “currently sleeping with people’s sexiest man alive.”

See the rest of her tweets of her having fun with hubby's new title.

my secret is out. I have fulfilled my dream of having boned @people's sexiest man alive!! an honor!!!!! pic.twitter.com/xu7ygnhOZk — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 13, 2019

She even shared a video of their kids captioning it " The Kids... do not care"

The kids...do not care pic.twitter.com/kFTp6CyHI3 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 13, 2019

Teigen goes on to continue that she couldn’t wait for people to backlash and complain about her hubby being “Sexy Enough” for such title.

I cannot WAIT for people to get mad about John being the sexiest man alive. it's my new Starbucks holiday cup — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 13, 2019

But, she did show off over her hubby making her a little something to eat.

the sexiest man alive just made me a ham sandwich — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 13, 2019

Legend has not responded to his joking wife’s trolling tweets yet.

