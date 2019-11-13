Chrissy Teigen Mocks John Legend Over ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ Title

She even changed her twitter bio

November 13, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend

Credit: Imagn/© Dan MacMedan, USA TODAY NETWORK

Chrissy Teigen sure is proud of her husband singer-songwriter John Legend crowned as the 2019 “Sexiest Man Alive,” for People magazine, but she could not help herself and did not waste any time making fun of her husband’s new title.

She even went the extra mile by changing her Twitter bio to inform the world she is “currently sleeping with people’s sexiest man alive.”

See the rest of her tweets of her having fun with hubby's new title.

She even shared a video of their kids captioning it " The Kids... do not care"

 

Teigen goes on to continue that she couldn’t wait for people to backlash and complain about her hubby being “Sexy Enough” for such title.

But, she did show off over her hubby making her a little something to eat.

Legend has not responded to his joking wife’s trolling tweets yet. 

Via: People

