Chris Pratt Finally Opens Up After Divorce

Guardians Of The Galaxy and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom star Chris Pratt says, "Divorce sucks."

Entertainment Weekly's Summer Movie Preview will be out tomorrow/Friday, and in it, Pratt finally opens up about ending his marriage with Anna Farris.

While Chris is believed to be single, Anna is dating cinematographer Michael Barrett, and when it comes to their 5-year-old son Jack, whom both are seeking joint custody of, Michael says, "But at the end of the day, we've got a great kid who's got two parents who love him very much. And we're finding a way to navigate this while still remaining friends and still being kind to one another. It's not ideal, but yeah, I think both of us are actually probably doing better."

Best wishes to Chris, Anna and Jack.

Simultaneously, Chris is gearing up for the release of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, June 22.

