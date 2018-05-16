Chris Pratt Brings His Emotional Support Dinosaur To The Airport In A New Promo for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Don't we all wish we had an emotional support raptor.

American Airlines may have updated their emotional support animal policy, but that's not going to stop Chris Pratt from trying to bring his dinosaur on a plane. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom hits theaters later this Summer, to help promote the film College Humor put together a video with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard as their characters Owen Grady and Claire Dearing.

The video shows the difficulties about bringing your dinosaur to the airport, even if it is your emotional support animal. Check out the hilarious video clip below.

Video of My Dinosaur Is a Service Animal (with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard!)

Via: Daily Mail