Chris Hemsworth Draws Mustaches & Eyelashes On His Avengers Co-Stars' Movie Posters

Thor can officially add makeup artist to his special set of superhero skills.

As we anxiously await Avengers: Endgame to hit theaters, Chris Hemsworth is doing his very best to keep the fans entertained. As you can imagine, press tours can probably get pretty boring...answering the same questions over and over and over. It's weeks of the same thing every single day, so why not take a few minutes to troll your Avengers co-stars by defacing their movie posters with funny mustaches and eyelashes.

Hmmmm, seems like Captain America got the worst of Thor's wrath. However, we do love Iron man's "I love Thor" face tattoo!