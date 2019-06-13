Chris Hemsworth Did A Cover Of ‘Hurt’ While Dressed As Thor

June 13, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Chris Hemsworth

Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

While out promoting ‘Men In Black International’ Chris Hemsworth stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. He talked about what he did to pass the time on the set of ‘Avengers: Endgame’. 

Hemsworth said that everyone was told not to have their phones out when on set. But that wasn’t going to stop him or everyone else from taking pictures. While in costume, Hemsworth made a video of himself playing the guitar and singing ‘Hurt’ to help get into character. 

“I didn’t know if I was ever going to show it because it was in the trailer, in between a few takes. It’s the saddest song in the world and I’m a terrible singer and a terrible guitarist.”

Yes, he is singing 'Hurt' as fat Thor. Check out the hilarious video down below.

This should have made it into the movie as what Thor did during those 5 years. 

Via: Rolling Stone

