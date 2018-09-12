Chris Hemsworth Snags Viral Video Of All 3 Of His Kids Wiping Out On Their Scooters

September 12, 2018
Chris Hemsworth's kids have given us the gift that keep on giving...video gold!

On Tuesday, in what appears to be a typical day at the park with superdad Chris Hemsworth and his three kids, India, Sasha, and Tristan really turned out to be quite hilarious. In what is sure to be a viral video by the end of the day, Hemsworth managed to catch all three of his kiddos crashing on their scooters. As each one hit the corner a little too fast, all three wiped out, one right after the other.

My kids are so in tune with one another they even synchronise their crashes #futurestuntrider #littlechampions @elsapatakyconfidential

A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on

Hahahahahahahaha! OMG! We're crying! It doesn't get much better than that!

Honestly, what are the odds of getting footage of all three kids face planting?

