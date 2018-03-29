Chris Evans Gets Trolled

Chris Evans Is Getting Trolled For His Mustache, Nicknamed Captain 'Murica

March 29, 2018
Notice anything different about Captain America's face lately? "Cap" aka Chris Evans recently ditched a face full of scruff for a mustache. And it's not for a new movie. In fact, the mustache is part of his character in the Broadway production of Kenneth Lonergan’s "Lobby Hero." 

However, that isn't stopping the internet from having a little fun with it. For starters, Evans has a new nickname...Captain 'Murica. Hahahahaha!

USA USA USA

A post shared by theCHIVE (@thechive) on

Others equate his stache to the likes of "pornstache" on Orange is the New Black.

He's even being compared to Ron Swanson from Parks & Rec.

Now, for those of you who still aren't sure about this new look, we can assure you it somehow works for his "Lobby Hero" character.

Here's to hoping Marvel didn't have to use CGI to hide it in Infinity War, you know like that other superhero movie.

