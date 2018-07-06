Chris Brown Arrested After Performing A Show In Florida

Hip-Hop artist Chris Brown was arrested after his performance in South Florida, Thursday.

West Palm Beach authorities say that he was arrested due to a warrant issued back in Tampa, Florida.

The warrant states that he allegedly attacked a photographer at a South Florida nightclub back in 2017.

He bailed out just a couple hours later of about $2,000. This isn't the first time he had a run in with the law. The huge scandal that he had back in 2009 was when he violently abused his then-girlfriend, Rihanna, sparking an uproar of domestic violence in relationships.

TMZ