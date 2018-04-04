Chip and Joanna Gaines Say Goodbye to 'Fixer Upper'

Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines gave an emotional farewell to the series Tuesday night. The show, which aired in 2012, has taken fans along for the ride with Waco's favorite couple as they fixed homes and changed lives. The wildly popular show became the most viewed on HGTV. Tuesday night, Chip Gaines tweeted out, "Jo and I can’t believe we’re watching the last episode of #FixerUpper Who’s watching with us?"

Many fans have been dreading the finale since it was first announced back in September 2017. In a blog post on Chip and Joanna's website the pair thanked viewers for their support stating, "Our family has grown up alongside yours, and we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen. How bittersweet to say goodbye to the very thing that introduced us all in the first place." For now the couple has said it will focus on their family and businesses in Waco.

Both Chip and Joanna had a difficult time saying goodbye last night to the series and to viewers.

And that’s a wrap! #FixerUpper family we are forever grateful for your support over the last 5 seasons. Don’t worry.. you can always find us here @magnolia in Waco! — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) April 4, 2018

Joanna Gaines shared an Instagram post as well with two photos of filming, one from 2012 and one from 2017. "The end is bittersweet, but we are excited for what's to come," said Gaines.