Child Stars of "It" Sequel Receive Major But Unequal Pay Raises

In last summer's hit movie "It", TMZ reports child stars Jaeden Lieberher ("Bill") earned $100,000 plus a $35k box office bonus, and Sophia Lillis (young "Beverly") earned $65,000 for her role.

Fast-forward to now!

For the sequel, Jaeden will receive $250k with a $70k box office bonus likely, and $150k for Sophia, according to documents.

Word out is the sequel will have the characters in their adult years, meaning the kids will have less screen time, and earn more. Boom! Take-that-to-the-bank!

The "It" sequel is currently scheduled to star Jason Bateman ("Bill"), Amy Adams ("Bev"), Michael C. Hall ("Ben"), Billy Crudup ("Richie), David Oyelowo ("Mike"), Sam Rockwell ("Eddie"), Simon Baker ("Stanley"), and Bill Skarsgard as "Pennywise."

"It", is scheduled for released sometime next year.