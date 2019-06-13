Grad Student Receives A Bouquet Of Fried Chicken Instead Of Flowers

Why do we give people flower bouquets at graduation? Shouldn’t we be giving graduates something better, like a nice vase to put the flowers in?

What do you get someone who loves fried chicken? Their favorite fried chicken of course!

Last month Lucy Zhao graduated from the University of Technology in Sydney. After the graduation ceremony was said and done, it came time for pictures. Lucy’s boyfriend gave her the ultimate gift, a bouquet of KFC.

Zhao told a local news outlet that she and her boyfriend wanted to do something different.

“My boyfriend and I were talking about my graduation day that was coming up, and we were thinking about what we could do. I said I wanted to do something special, but I didn’t know what. Then he suggested we do a bouquet of KFC chicken.”

To make this unique bouquet, Lucy’s boyfriend first bought several types of chicken from KFC. He then put all the pieces on wooden skewers and brought it to their local florist to have it wrapped.

Maybe this is how you start a new edible arrangement company that packages other food instead of fruit. Can imagine a bouquet of pizza, sushi or corn?

Via: FOX 4 News