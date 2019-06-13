Grad Student Receives A Bouquet Of Fried Chicken Instead Of Flowers

June 13, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Bucket of Fried Chicken

Photo By Getty Images

Categories: 
Food
Humor
Newsletter Features
Newsletter Headlines
Random & Odd News

Why do we give people flower bouquets at graduation? Shouldn’t we be giving graduates something better, like a nice vase to put the flowers in? 

What do you get someone who loves fried chicken? Their favorite fried chicken of course!

Last month Lucy Zhao graduated from the University of Technology in Sydney. After the graduation ceremony was said and done, it came time for pictures. Lucy’s boyfriend gave her the ultimate gift, a bouquet of KFC.  

Graduation flower made of KFC chicken wings damn my life is good!!! Thx to my BF & his Bro #kfc #kfcchicken #kfcwings #kfcflower #kfcgraduates #graduationpictures #graduation #uts #utsgraduation #lifeisbeautiful #chickenwings #frychicken #food

A post shared by Lucy Zhao (@keer196) on

Zhao told a local news outlet that she and her boyfriend wanted to do something different.

“My boyfriend and I were talking about my graduation day that was coming up, and we were thinking about what we could do. I said I wanted to do something special, but I didn’t know what. Then he suggested we do a bouquet of KFC chicken.”

To make this unique bouquet, Lucy’s boyfriend first bought several types of chicken from KFC. He then put all the pieces on wooden skewers and brought it to their local florist to have it wrapped.

Maybe this is how you start a new edible arrangement company that packages other food instead of fruit. Can imagine a bouquet of pizza, sushi or corn? 

Via: FOX 4 News

Tags: 
KFC
College Graduation
Bouquet
fried chicken

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes