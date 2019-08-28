Chick-Fil-A Worker Brings Busy Popeyes Employees Free Meals

Looks like this chicken sandwich war has come to an end.

Schoolteacher Jene Walker was eager to try the new chicken sandwich from Popeyes, but she saw the oddest thing when she pulled into the parking lot. Jene saw a Chick-Fil-A employee with a Chick-Fil-A bag walking into the the restaurant.

The teacher went up to the man and asked him what he was doing. He said he was dropping free sandwiches for the Popeyes employees.

He explained that the workers usually come over to Chick-Fil-A for breakfast but haven’t stopped by since the release of their chicken sandwich. He noticed the Popeyes had been crowded and the workers stressed, so he decided to bring the them free chicken sandwiches “out of the kindness of his heart”.

Jene took a picture of the Chick-Fil-A employee talking with Popeyes worker and posted the story on Facebook. Her photo has since gone viral and has spawned several memes.

When she arrived at Popeyes and found out that they ran out of the chicken sandwiches, the Chick-Fil-A employee offered her a free sandwich as well.

Via: WFAA