Chick-fil-A Adds Mac And Cheese To The Menu Nationwide

Chick-fil-A has decided to give the people what they want. No, they won’t be opening on Sundays, but they have decided to add a new side dish to the menu for the first time since 2016. The fast food chain announced on Monday they will immediately be adding mac and cheese to the menu.

The secret is out! We’re happy to announce that Mac & Cheese is now available in Chick-fil-A restaurants nationwide. We can’t wait to serve you soon and hope you enjoy! — Chick-fil-A, Inc. (@ChickfilA) August 12, 2019

The Atlanta based company rarely adds new menu items, but still felt the addition of mac and cheese would excite customers. “We have a very high bar when it comes to adding a menu item, but the feedback from our customers in the test markets made this decision easy,” said Amanda Norris, the head of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A.

hmmmm chick-fil-a mac and cheese-- let’s see how this taste pic.twitter.com/BjFsdWBBMe — mya xo ♡ (@mya_salina) August 12, 2019

Stop what you’re doing and head to Chick fil a. They now have Mac n Cheese and it’s amazing. pic.twitter.com/I90520g9qp — Chewy (@tylerchewy) August 12, 2019

PSA CHICK-FIL-A HAS MAC AND CHEESE STARTING TODAY pic.twitter.com/O1ikQbG6Mu — Caleigh Jenkins (@vivalaleeah) August 12, 2019

Mac and cheese was immediately added to the menu on Monday, and fans quickly flocked to their local Chick-fil-A to try the new side dish. While there were some skeptics, most customers found the new side dish on par with the rest of the menu. The new mac and cheese can be purchased at any Chick-fil-A location for $2.99.

Via CNBC