Chick-fil-A Adds Mac And Cheese To The Menu Nationwide

The New Side Dish Is Available Nationwide Starting Monday

August 12, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Mac_and_Cheese

KoriKobayashi

Categories: 
Billy Kidd
Entertainment
Features
Food
Random & Odd News

Chick-fil-A has decided to give the people what they want. No, they won’t be opening on Sundays, but they have decided to add a new side dish to the menu for the first time since 2016. The fast food chain announced on Monday they will immediately be adding mac and cheese to the menu.

The Atlanta based company rarely adds new menu items, but still felt the addition of mac and cheese would excite customers. “We have a very high bar when it comes to adding a menu item, but the feedback from our customers in the test markets made this decision easy,” said Amanda Norris, the head of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A.

Mac and cheese was immediately added to the menu on Monday, and fans quickly flocked to their local Chick-fil-A to try the new side dish. While there were some skeptics, most customers found the new side dish on par with the rest of the menu. The new mac and cheese can be purchased at any Chick-fil-A location for $2.99.

Via CNBC

Tags: 
Chick-Fil-A
Mac and Cheese
menu
New Item
Side Dish

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes