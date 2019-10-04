New Study Shows Which Fast Food Chain Has The Slowest Drive-Thru
Do you feel like you can zoom right through the drive-thru window at certain fast-food chains while others leave you waiting for what feels like forever?
A new study was done by restaurant magazine QSR to find how long costumers were waiting in the drive-thru lines at fast-food restaurants. They found that people were waiting 20 seconds longer in line this year, than the previous.
Their study included more than 1,500 visits to 10 major fast-food chains. Can you guess who has the fastest wait time in the drive-thru? Their results might shock you. QSR found that Dunkin’ had the fastest drive-thru lines.
From the time you place your order at the speaker and pick it up at the window, it will take on average 216.75 seconds at Dunkin’; that’s roughly three and a half minutes. The slowest drive-thru time goes to Chick-Fil-A. You will wait close to 322 seconds or about five minutes in their drive-thru line.
Check out all the drive-thru wait times from some of the biggest fast-food chains down below.
- Dunkin’: 216.75 seconds
- Wendy’s: 230.38
- Burger King: 235.48
- Taco Bell: 240.38
- Carl’s Jr.: 240.51
- KFC: 243.73
- Arby’s: 263.46
- Hardee’s: 266.34
- McDonald’s: 283.05
- Chick-fil-A: 322.98
Via: USA Today