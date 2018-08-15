Spicy Chicken Strips Are Coming To More Chick Fil A's Around The Country!

Chick Fil A is expanding their spicy chicken strips to Phoenix, Arizona.

We know, not yet DFW. But, this new addition may be a sign that the spicy chicken strip experiement might be doing well and could become a permanent menu item across all Chick Fil As.

Currently, the select cities testing out the spicy chicken strips are Philadelphia, Waco and South Texas... where they've been testing them since last fall.

The new chicken strips are seasoned with a spicy pepper blend before being hand-breaded and deep fried. You can find them in a 3-count or 4-count box.

If you're not looking to make a trip down to Waco or planning a visit to Phoenix anytime soon, have hope.

We are certainly one step closer to them making their way to DFW!

Via WFAA