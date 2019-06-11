Chicago White Sox To Celebrate The 40th Anniversary Of “Disco Demolition Night”

June 11, 2019
Chicago White Sox

Photo by Kyle Rivas/Getty Images

This Thursday the Chicago White Sox will commemorate one of the franchises most controversial nights, “Disco Demolition Night.” What some call the night disco died. 

The promotional event that was hosted on July 12th, 1979 let attendees purchase a 98-cent ticket to a doubleheader as long as they brought a disco record. In between games, local DJ Steve Dahl would blow up all the records in center field. Things didn’t go as planned as fans charged the field and started rioting ultimately canceling the second game. 

The franchise will celebrate the historic night with free t-shirts for the first 10,000 fans. Written on the shirts is: “The Night That Records Were Broken.” Famed DJ Steve Dahl will throw out the first pitch of Thursday night’s game. 

