Chicago And Rick Springfield Plot 2020 Tour

Next summer is going to break the bank when it comes to concert-going.

Chicago has just announced that they would be touring in 2020 with Rick Springfield. Chicago recently made an appearance during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade and are scheduled to perform on NBC during the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting on December 4th.

The tour kicks off June 12th in Concord, California and ends on August 1st in Rosemont, Illinois.

You can go ahead and add this one to your concert calendar. Chicago and Rick Springfield will be in DFW on June 26th at the Dos Equis Pavilion. Tickets for the general public go on sale on December 6th at 10 AM local time.

