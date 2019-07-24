You Can Order A Cheez-It & Wine Box Starting On July 25th

Do you know what the two best boxes in the world are? Cheez-it knows what they are, and they decided to bring them together to make the perfect box.

Need to entertain guests but don’t have the time to make a cheese tray? Bust out your Cheez-It Wine box. Introducing the House Wine + Cheez-it Box.

Your summer just got a whole lot cheerier!

To make this summer extra-special, we thought outside the box. Then we just put the two best boxes together. Order your House Wine + Cheez-It box starting July 25 at 5 pm ET. https://t.co/Ms6YoKrvPp pic.twitter.com/ue4j7sJvY7 — CHEEZ-IT (@cheezit) July 23, 2019

According to marketing director Jeff Delonis, this unique combo was inspired by their fans who've already been pairing Cheez-Its with different wines. "The folks on social media have already been participating in pairing wine with Cheez-It flavors for years, so we’re excited to deliver on that specific consumer trend.”

You can order a House Wine + Cheez-It Box online for $25 starting on July 25th.

Via: New York Post