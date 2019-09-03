Check Out The First Official Trailer For Zach Galifinakis’ ‘Between Two Ferns: The Movie’

Turning a parody talk show into a full length movie is a difficult task, but one Zach Galifinakis is more than willing to accept. The comedian’s web series ‘Between Two Ferns’ has been made into a Netflix movie, and the first official trailer is here. While not much plot details have been given, it looks like the film will be full of celebrity cameos and hilariously uncomfortable questions.

Video of Between Two Ferns: The Movie | Official Trailer | Netflix

‘Between Two Ferns: The Movie’ is expected to begin streaming on Netflix later this month. As the trailer shows, plenty of celebrities stop by for the Between Two Ferns Treatment. Along with Zach Galifinakis, Will Ferrell, Brie Larson, Peter Dinklage, Keanu Reeves, Jon Hamm and many more appear in the film.

While not much is known about the official plot it does seem there is an actual storyline to go along with the parody interviews. According to the Netflix synopsis, “Zach Galifinakis and his oddball crew take a road trip to complete a series of high-profile celebrity interviews and restore his reputation.” If the movie is anything like the web series, it should be full of laughs and cringe worthy material.

Via IndieWire