Check Out The First Official Trailer For Zach Galifinakis’ ‘Between Two Ferns: The Movie’

The Web Series Turned Netflix Movie Will Begin Streaming Later This Month

September 3, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Zach_Galifinakis

Neilson Barnard / Staff

Categories: 
Billy Kidd
Entertainment
Features
Gossip & Celeb News
Humor
Movies & TV

Turning a parody talk show into a full length movie is a difficult task, but one Zach Galifinakis is more than willing to accept. The comedian’s web series ‘Between Two Ferns’ has been made into a Netflix movie, and the first official trailer is here. While not much plot details have been given, it looks like the film will be full of celebrity cameos and hilariously uncomfortable questions.

‘Between Two Ferns: The Movie’ is expected to begin streaming on Netflix later this month. As the trailer shows, plenty of celebrities stop by for the Between Two Ferns Treatment. Along with Zach Galifinakis, Will Ferrell, Brie Larson, Peter Dinklage, Keanu Reeves, Jon Hamm and many more appear in the film.

While not much is known about the official plot it does seem there is an actual storyline to go along with the parody interviews. According to the Netflix synopsis, “Zach Galifinakis and his oddball crew take a road trip to complete a series of high-profile celebrity interviews and restore his reputation.” If the movie is anything like the web series, it should be full of laughs and cringe worthy material.

Via IndieWire

Tags: 
Zach Galifinakis
Netflix
Between Two Ferns
Web Series
Movie
streaming
Will Ferrell

Recent Podcast Audio
Spin Doctors' Chris Barron Tells Story Behind Beanie Hat JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes