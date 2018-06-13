Check Out The Teaser Trailer For The Live-Action Version Of Dumbo

Disney has had a pretty successful run with their live-action remakes. While we all anxiously wait for the Lion King, Disney snuck in Dumbo!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Early Wednesday morning, Disney dropped the first official teaser trailer for the live-action version of Dumbo, everyone's favorite flying elephant. Sadly this sneak peak is only about a minute long, but it will leave you wanting more.

The cast is star-studded to say the least...Colin Farrell, Danny DeVito, Michael Keaton, and Alan Arkin just to name a few. Not to mention it's director by Tim Burton!

Video of Dumbo Official Teaser Trailer

OMG! We can't wait! It looks so, so good! Dumbo hits theaters in March of 2019.