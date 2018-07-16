Check Out This Playhouse That Looks Like A Whataburger

Been to Northpark Center lately? In case you missed it, the mall has been showing off some amazing custom-built playhouses for your tiny tots. Even one that looks like a real-life Whataburger!

Whataburger and Dallas Habitat for Humanity teamed up to created the uber realistic version of the fast food chain. The inside features a pint sized kitchen for cooking up a delicious #2 with cheese. There's also a ladder for climbing. The Whataplay even comes with it's very own rock wall!

Whataplay Playhouse by @Whataburger and @DallasHabitat----

Purchase raffle tickets to win one of these adorable @dallascasa playhouses, at NorthPark Center or online here (https://t.co/pvNATkKiJ3), through July 15! pic.twitter.com/dNJjqml6IT — NorthPark Center (@NorthParkCenter) July 7, 2018

Unfortunately, these cool little playhouses won't be on display forever. So, if you don't have a chance to get to Northpark, you can see all the houses right HERE.