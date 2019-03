Some songs could stand on their own as poetry.

I’m thinking Imagine, Blowin’ in the wind and Who Let The Dogs Out. Okay, maybe not that last one!

Here’s a list of some of the greatest poets in music:

including John Lennon--

Tupac Shakur--

Joni Mitchell--

and more. And no, the Baha Men didn’t make the cut.

What are some of your favorite lyrics?

