Check Out The Latest Trailer For Christopher Robin

The movie isn't even out yet, but we already know it's going to be a tearjerker.

It's the latest trailer for Christopher Robin, the new Ewan McGregor film about Winnie the Pooh. McGregor plays Christopher Robin, but he’s all grown up. Life has gotten in his way and buried him in stress. Sometimes, you have to remember where you came from in order to enjoy where you are now.

Get ready to be transported back to your childhood with Piglet, Eeyore, and Tigger. Enjoy!