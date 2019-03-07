Charlotte Russe To Close All Stores, Sales Starts Today

The women's clothing store, Charlotte Russe, is going out of business, closing all of its 588 stores in the country.

In February, the women's retail filed a Chapter 11 bankruptcy to close at least a few stores throughout the country.

Though, through the company website, they said they're going out of business starting today, March 7th, with sales starting today as well.

Unfortunately, you can no longer purchase anything through the website, as the website is no longer in operation.

There are 14 locations throughout the DFW area, so if you're looking to get those sales, check out the 14 stores across the metroplex.

via News 4 San Antonio