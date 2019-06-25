'Charlie's Angels' Costar Jaclyn Smith Remembers Farrah Fawcett

It's hard to believe it's been 10 years since we lost the sex symbol of the 70s at the age of 62: Farrah Fawcett (you weren't a red-blooded male unless you had her famous poster on your wall!). She was, of course, made famous through Charlie's Angels: a television show that everyone tuned into live before there were DVRs (or even VCRs).

In a recent interview with People, Jaclyn Smith spoke very highly over her costar: both of which grew up in Texas (Fawcett in Corpus Christi; Smith in Houston). Here are some of the highlights:

“ We had each other’s backs. It was like a college dorm, eating in our trailers together. Sometimes we’d shop on weekends for what we were going to wear. We were not just actresses working, but girlfriends and it remained that way for 40 years. ” (talking about life on the set of Charlie's Angels)

” (talking about life on the set of Charlie's Angels) “ When Farrah decided to leave ( Charlie's Angels ) after one season ( in 1977 ), we all supported her. She wasn’t afraid to say, ‘This is what I’m gonna do.’ Farrah wanted to be seen as a serious actress. She marched to her own drum. And once she was accepted as an actress, she went back to Playboy and posed at 50 years old. From a serious actress to a sex symbol again. There was never a boring moment. ”

" “ Farrah was relentless in her fight. " (Fawcett battled breast cancer, and started The Farrah Fawcett Foundation)

" (Fawcett battled breast cancer, and started The Farrah Fawcett Foundation) “ She was in pain and couldn’t stay still. I was rubbing her feet, trying to make her feel better. And that relaxed her. We must have talked for three hours about our lives, about our children, about growing up in Texas. The time I spent with Farrah at the end was the best because we appreciated the friendship. ”

” “ What I remember about Farrah is that as much of an eight-by-10 glossy as she was, she was the friend who cheered me on, the girl who loved her parents, the girl down the street. ”

” “Together, we shared the ups and downs of life, of happiness and sadness. I miss her every day. A lot of people are gone now and that’s hard. I miss them and it’s okay to miss them."

