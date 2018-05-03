Celine Dion's Voice Makes Everything Better, Even The Deadpool 2 Trailer
May 3, 2018
Or is it the other way around? Does Deadpool make Celine Dion's new music video better?
Celine Dion, the greatest singer in the world, has a new song out. It's called Ashes. AND it's featured in the Deadpool sequel.
Now, Ryan Reynolds dropped a sneak peak clip of the music video, intercut with scenes from Deadpool 2. We fans all just assumed this was something he put together on his own.
Showtime, Mama! #deadpool2 ---- @celinedion
A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on
However, this is actually the real Celine Dion music video!