Celine Dion's Voice Makes Everything Better, Even The Deadpool 2 Trailer

Or is it the other way around? Does Deadpool make Celine Dion's new music video better?

Celine Dion, the greatest singer in the world, has a new song out. It's called Ashes. AND it's featured in the Deadpool sequel.

Now, Ryan Reynolds dropped a sneak peak clip of the music video, intercut with scenes from Deadpool 2. We fans all just assumed this was something he put together on his own.

However, this is actually the real Celine Dion music video!