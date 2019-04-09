Nothing Bundt Cakes Is Giving Away Free Cake At 3 PM Today

April 9, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Bundt cake

Photo by Jessica J. Trevino/Detroit Free Press/TNS/Sipa USA

Categories: 
Food
Latest Headlines
Local Buzz
Newsletter Features
Trending

Can you imagine a world without a Nothing Bundt Cakes bakery? The world would be a lot less happy due to the lack of cake. 

The bakery will be opening up their 300th store in Jacksonville, Florida and they wanted to celebrate with everyone nationwide. On April 9th at 3 PM, every Nothing Bundt Cakes location will be giving away a free Confetti Bundtlet. 

There is a catch though. In honor of the 300th store, they will only be giving away free cake for 300 seconds, which is really just 5 minutes. Each location will be giving away 300 Bundtlets and will be limited to one Bundtlet per person.

You can bet people will be lining up around the block for that deal. 

We’re opening our 300th bakery, thanks to our awesome guests (yeah, we’re talking about YOU)! To celebrate and thank you, we are giving out free Confetti Bundtlets today at 3:00PM for 300 seconds! Be sure to stop by your local bakery and share your celebration pictures using #ThankYouFor300!

A post shared by Nothing Bundt Cakes (@nothingbundtcakes) on

Via: Austin 360

Tags: 
Nothing Bundt Cakes
nation wide
free
Cake
300 Store
300 Seconds

Recent Podcast Audio
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview George Lopez JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Billy Kidd & Anna Kurian From North Texas Food Bank 111418.MP3 KJKKFM: On-Demand
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Tiffany JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes