Nothing Bundt Cakes Is Giving Away Free Cake At 3 PM Today

Can you imagine a world without a Nothing Bundt Cakes bakery? The world would be a lot less happy due to the lack of cake.

The bakery will be opening up their 300th store in Jacksonville, Florida and they wanted to celebrate with everyone nationwide. On April 9th at 3 PM, every Nothing Bundt Cakes location will be giving away a free Confetti Bundtlet.

There is a catch though. In honor of the 300th store, they will only be giving away free cake for 300 seconds, which is really just 5 minutes. Each location will be giving away 300 Bundtlets and will be limited to one Bundtlet per person.

You can bet people will be lining up around the block for that deal.

Via: Austin 360