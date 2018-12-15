Getting Cats To Pose For Christmas Cards Is Nearly Impossible

Lana Miller just gave up.

In the process of trying to get her cats to pose for a Christmas card, she finally threw in the towel.

anyone else have trouble getting their cats to pose for their christmas card? pic.twitter.com/uLFBQZoZkw — Lana Miller (@lannmil) December 12, 2018

Lana took to social media to share her aggravation. She was not alone.

I just formed my Christmas cards around pics that my cat decided to (sort of) pose for pic.twitter.com/iY2dLnpn14 — krazy kate, esq. (@krazykate112) December 14, 2018

THE worst pic.twitter.com/fXEeznrlSK — A Merry Catholic ------ (@catholic_sassy) December 13, 2018

Yea it’s really a struggle pic.twitter.com/0pxPVh5Gh4 — LEX (@Lexi2c) December 13, 2018

But then something strange happened: people started posting their cat Christmas photos that worked out well!

My girl loves the camera pic.twitter.com/lG4haQZ4uM — Miranda (@Miranduhh_23) December 14, 2018

Nope... Lumpy is the annual Christmas card ham. pic.twitter.com/z12al51JuD — Deb Adamson (@DebAdamson4) December 14, 2018

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!