Getting Cats To Pose For Christmas Cards Is Nearly Impossible

We have photographic proof.

December 15, 2018
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Photo Credit: Dreamstime

Photo Credit: Dreamstime

Categories: 
Animals
Billy Kidd
Blogs
Features
Humor
Shows

Lana Miller just gave up.

In the process of trying to get her cats to pose for a Christmas card, she finally threw in the towel.

Lana took to social media to share her aggravation.  She was not alone.

But then something strange happened: people started posting their cat Christmas photos that worked out well!

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

Tags: 
cats
Christmas
Photographs