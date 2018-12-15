Getting Cats To Pose For Christmas Cards Is Nearly Impossible
We have photographic proof.
Lana Miller just gave up.
In the process of trying to get her cats to pose for a Christmas card, she finally threw in the towel.
anyone else have trouble getting their cats to pose for their christmas card? pic.twitter.com/uLFBQZoZkw— Lana Miller (@lannmil) December 12, 2018
Lana took to social media to share her aggravation. She was not alone.
I just formed my Christmas cards around pics that my cat decided to (sort of) pose for pic.twitter.com/iY2dLnpn14— krazy kate, esq. (@krazykate112) December 14, 2018
Very much so. *wiggle wiggle* pic.twitter.com/QWJxgiHZ54— McKenna Priester (@mampriester) December 13, 2018
THE worst pic.twitter.com/fXEeznrlSK— A Merry Catholic ------ (@catholic_sassy) December 13, 2018
Yea it’s really a struggle pic.twitter.com/0pxPVh5Gh4— LEX (@Lexi2c) December 13, 2018
But then something strange happened: people started posting their cat Christmas photos that worked out well!
My girl loves the camera pic.twitter.com/lG4haQZ4uM— Miranda (@Miranduhh_23) December 14, 2018
Nope, he’s a model fr---- pic.twitter.com/5c64hS5kXw— Nicole Corazón (@nicole_corazon) December 14, 2018
Not really --❤ pic.twitter.com/rcswScGkRv— Emnog ---- (@MonolingualBozo) December 13, 2018
Nope... Lumpy is the annual Christmas card ham. pic.twitter.com/z12al51JuD— Deb Adamson (@DebAdamson4) December 14, 2018
Thankfully, no pic.twitter.com/AcIPeJZEaS— Hannah Cooley (@hcooley_) December 13, 2018