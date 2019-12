Video of CATS - New Trailer

The budget for the 'Cats' musical was $95 Million and could lose it.

The musical is currently in eighth place at the box offices and sitting only with $4.8 million in its first two weeks.

The musical needs to make $100 million worldwide ($40 million domestic, $60 million abroad) or risk losing $71 million.

It has risks after being removed from Universals 'For Your Consideration' page so it won't pick up any Oscar nominations.

