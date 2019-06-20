'Cat Fox': We Have A New Species

Who knows...maybe an actual fox and cat made a little "cat fox"...

Around the island of Corsica, wildlife rangers from France's National Hunting and Wildlife Office have discovered a new species: from what they say, 16 "cat-foxes" are in existance. Apparently, the cat-fox is not in the best of moods, either: they're bigger than your usual house cat, hunt at night, have highly developed teeth, and sport ringed tails. Scientists believe they originated thousands of years ago in the Middle East or Africa. Check out the video below for details.

Video of Is Corsica&#039;s &#039;cat-fox&#039; a previously unknown feline species? | AFP

Source: CNN

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!