'Cat Fox': We Have A New Species

And it's not the friendliest thing.

June 20, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Categories: 
Animals
Billy Kidd
Blogs
Features
Random & Odd News
Shows

Who knows...maybe an actual fox and cat made a little "cat fox"...

Around the island of Corsica, wildlife rangers from France's National Hunting and Wildlife Office have discovered a new species: from what they say, 16 "cat-foxes" are in existance.  Apparently, the cat-fox is not in the best of moods, either: they're bigger than your usual house cat, hunt at night, have highly developed teeth, and sport ringed tails.  Scientists believe they originated thousands of years ago in the Middle East or Africa.  Check out the video below for details.

Source: CNN

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

Tags: 
Cat Fox
CNN

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes