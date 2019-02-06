Wonder Years Cast Gets Together For A Reunion Photo

It's always nice seeing former cast member’s get together long after the camera stops rolling.

It’s been a while since we’ve seen the cast from the wonder years. Fred Savage seems to have been keeping busy, Danica McKellar stills acts, though we haven’t seen much of Josh Saviano since the series ended.

No worries, Saviano took to social media on Tuesday to share a photo of the whole gang back together again. Looks like everyone seems to be doing well as they all got together for lunch.

Saviano captioned the photo “The more things change, the more things stay the same, and the more I enjoy hanging out with these 2 @thefredsavage and @danicamckellar you guys are like family to me. Love ya!” Check out the picture below.

Since the show ended Fred Savage has gone on to direct, while Danica McKellar went on to become a mathematician. "The Wonder Years" aired from 1988-93.

Via: Today