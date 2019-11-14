Cast Of ‘Happy Days’ Reunites To Honor Show Runner Garry Marshall

Back in 2016, Garry Marshall the creator of the hit sitcom ‘Happy Days’ passed away.

On Wednesday night, members of the cast reunited to honor the man that brought them together and helped launch their careers. Ron Howard, Henry Winkler, Don Most, Anson Williams, and Marion Ross were all in attendance.

While on the red carpet the cast reminisced about how they met Garry and how he helped launch their careers. Ron Howard said he got lucky to even land an audition that led to ‘Happy Days’.

“You can’t take these things for granted. We’re here in Garry’s name and yet I’m experiencing a connecting of the dots of an entire story.”

Anson Williams said Garry help push him to become a director.

“Marshall said 'you may not be actors all your life, especially you Anson.' He actually said that ….he gave us an amazing break. He gave us a life.”

Marion Ross spoke very highly of Ron Howard and Henry Winkler's on set relationship.

“You never saw two guys who filled the top spot so beautifully than Howard and Winkler. I’m proud to be their mother.”

Via: Entertainment Weekly