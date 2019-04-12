Cast Of Game Of Thrones Talk About Throwback Photo From 10 Years Ago

The end of the hit HBO series Game of Thrones is quickly approaching, and what better way to celebrate than with a throwback photo?

People magazine recently unearthed one of the first photos that the whole cast took together. The picture features Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Alfie Allen, Richard Madden, and Kit Harington at a book signing event in 2009.

When asked about the photo most of the cast laughed and were a little embarrassed. Kit Harington told People that he remembers when the picture was taken and that he still makes that face.

“I remember this day very distinctly. It was in Belfast and we went along to a book signing that George was having. This is the first time I ever really posed for a photo, and it was really bizarre because this is right at the beginning, none of us know what’s going to happen at this point.

Maisie Williams said that everyone in the photo looks like they haven’t hit puberty yet. “Okay, two of these five people are prepubescent. Why do five of five people look prepubescent?” Sophie Turner agreed with Williams and noted that everyone looks like they’re inbred. “Prepubescent, that’s so true. It looks like a bunch of inbred cousins. Everyone just looks so weird!”

