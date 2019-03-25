Cast Of 'Clueless' Gets Together For A 25th Anniversary Reunion

The gang got together over the weekend.

After 25 years, the cast from the 1995 classic ‘Clueless’ got together at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2) on Saturday. You can bet that fans of the movie were totally buggin when Alicia Silverstone, Paul Rudd, Donald Faison, and Breckin Meyer took the stage.

The cast discussed the movie’s legacy, took questions from the audience and reminisced about their time on set.

Alicia Silverstone told the crowd at the expo about how much fun she had playing Cher and getting to work with such a great cast. “I loved playing Cher. It was such a fun character and working with these guys — every one of them was so much fun. I didn't know who that girl was, so it was really fun to be her. Because it wasn't, like, how I lived my life."

Sleepless. (we ate Rudd) A post shared by Breckin Meyer (@breckinmeyer) on Mar 24, 2019 at 12:48pm PDT

Before attending the the panel, Silverstone posted to Instagram that she and Paul Rudd met up for dinner.

Their reunion included a special tribute to late cast member Brittany Murphy, who passed away back in 2009 at the age of 32.

