The Cast Of Avengers: Endgame Has Been Leaving Open Seats For Their Fallen Comrades During Their Press Junkets

April 8, 2019
Spoiler Alert! At least for those of you who haven't seen Avengers: Infinity War.

Ok, now that you've been warned...last we left the Avengers, half of them slowly turned to ashes at the snap of Thanos' finger. Now, you just thought that was a movie. Nope! The Avengers are actually playing this scenario out in real life.

You may have noticed a few of the Avengers have been missing from interviews. Interestingly enough, it's all the ones who died in Infinity War. However, that's not stopping their friends and coworkers from honoring the fallen while doing press. In fact, they're leaving empty chairs for their comrades.

Ok Captain Marvel! It's up to you now! Please save the Avengers from permanent destruction!!!!!!!!!!

 

 

 

