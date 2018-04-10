Carrie Underwood Pens a Letter to Fans on Health and New Music

Carrie Underwood has penned a letter to her fans. The singer provided updates on her health, which she says is at "about 90 percent," and announced a new single on the way. The new song "Cry Pretty" is about three Nashville songwriters Underwood admires: Hillary Lindsey, Liz Rose, and Lori McKenna. The women write under Love Junkies. Underwood describes the song in further detail: "The title refers to when emotions take over and you just can’t hold them back. It really speaks to a lot of things that have happened in the past year and I hope when you hear it, you can relate those feelings to those times in your life."

The single is slated to release April 11. You can read the full letter below.

Good morning! Just a couple of updates to share with you…-- https://t.co/gfbFNEkP40 pic.twitter.com/YuGXY4JkRK — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) April 10, 2018