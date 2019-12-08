Puppeteer And Voice Of Sesame Streets’ Big Bird Passes Away At The Age Of 85

December 8, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Caroll Spinney

Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images

Categories: 
Gossip & Celeb News
Latest Headlines
Movies & TV
Newsletter Features
Trending

Caroll Spinney, the man who was the puppeteer for both Oscar the Grouch and Big Bird on ‘Sesame Street’ has passed away. 

Spinney had been apart of ‘Sesame Street’ since day one back in 1969; he also provided the voice of Big Bird from 1969 to 2018 when he officially retired. Spinney was at his home in Connecticut when he passed. 

Caroll Spinney had been living with a movement disorder known as dystonia for some time. The disorder causes ones muscles contract involuntary. Spinneys apprentice Matt Vogel, took over as puppeteer for Big Bird back in 2015 when Spinney could no longer do it. 

Caroll Spinney was 85-years-old. 

Via: CBS News

Tags: 
Caroll Spinney
Sesame Street
RIP
Puppeteer
Big Bird
Oscar The Grouch