Carnival Cruise Offers Teen Fully Paid Cruise in Exchange for Snapchat Handle

Carnival Cruise has finally managed to snag their own Snapchat handle! But the addition to its social media came with a price. When the cruise giant found out a teen in Virginia owned the Snapchat handle @CarnivalCruise, it went to work to found out where this teen was. The company place many funny, lighthearted signs throughout Prosepect, VA asking "Hey Prospect, does anyone know Darian?" 15-year-old Darian Lipscomb was eventually found and surprised by Carnival at his home Tuesday night.

According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Darian's idea to take on the name @CarnivalCruise for his Snapchat account came from a trip he took when he was 9-years-old and used the account to share his experiences with his friends.

The cruise line offered Darian and his family a fully paid trip to Barcelona to board their newest ship the Carnival Horizon. The deal also includes flights and hotels along with customized gifts for Darian and his family along the way. The offer has a net worth of $5,000.

What a sweet deal in exchange for a Snapchat handle!