After Cancelling Several Shows, Cardi B Says She’s Done Getting Plastic Surgery

Seems as though Cardi B is finished having work done on her body.

The 26-year-old rapper had to cancel several shows in May because of the recent liposuction surgery she had done. Cardi B’s rep told People that her doctors told her that she needed time to rest.

“Her strenuous schedule has taken a toll on her body and she has been given strict doctor’s orders to pull out of the rest of her performances in May.”

On Wednesday Cardi posted on Twitter that she’s been hitting the gym and that she will never have liposuction surgery done again.

I been working out for the past 2 weeks cause bitch I ain’t getting surgery again------but let me tell you I haven’t got a headache ever since . — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 12, 2019

Two weeks ago she posted a picture on Instagram showing some of the effects of liposuction and how swollen her feet and legs were.

last month during an Instagram Live stream the singer said that she doesn’t like having to cancel shows, but that moving around a lot could do more harm than good. “I shouldn’t really be performing because moving too much is gonna f— up my lipo. You know, I hate canceling shows because I love money.”