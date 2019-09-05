Cara Delevingne Shows Off Her Guitar Skills By Playing ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ Behind Her Head

When at a party do you have a special talent you like to show off? Actress/ model Cara Delevingne does, and it's pretty awesome.

Delevingne stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon while out doing press for her new series on Amazon Prime ‘Carnival Row’. During her interview, Fallon brought up one of Cara's hidden talents, she admitted that she could indeed play the guitar behind her head.

Fallon instantly handed her a guitar and she began playing ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ behind her head. Cara's party trick is quite impressive, check out the video below.

Video of Cara Delevingne Plays &quot;Sweet Home Alabama&quot; on Guitar Behind Her Back

Via: Mashable