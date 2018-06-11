This Car, Strapped With Naked Barbies, Definitely Belongs To A Serial Killer

Some people collect antiques. Others collect stamps. Then there are those select few individuals who collect Barbies and strap them to the front bumper of their car, naked with their arms and legs bound by tape.

Dear Lord in heaven!!!!!!!!! If you see this car anywhere near you...RUNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! In fact, you might want to avoid the state of Oregon at all costs.

Yep, that's definitely the car of a killer. Thanks to Reddit user pdxmikaela for sharing this terrifying pic!