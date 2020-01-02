‘Capitan America’ Actress Accused Of Stabbing Her Own Mother

Actress Mollie Fitzgerald had a minor role in 2011’s ‘Captain America: The First Avenger’. She was recently charged with second-degree murder.

TMZ reports that police in Olathe, Kansas responded to a call about an armed disturbance on December 20th. Upon arrival Fitzgerald’s 68-year-old mother, Patricia was found dead with a stab wound in her own home.

On Tuesday, police arrested Fitzgerald for allegedly stabbing her mother; her bond is currently set at $500,000. Police have not released any new details as the case is still under investigation.

Mollie Fitzgerald has worked as a director and producer on several independent short films. She is best known for playing a Stark girl in ‘Captain America: The First Avenger’. You can check out her short scene with Dominic Cooper in the clip below. Fitzgerald appears around the 1:31 mark.