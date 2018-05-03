Camille Cosby Speaks Out On Bill Cosby's Guilty Verdict: 'This is Mob Justice'

Camille Cosby broke her silence Thursday with an official statement regarding her husband's recent verdict. Bill Cosby was found guilty on all three counts of sexual assault last Thursday and could face up to 30 years in prison, essentially for the rest of his life.

The statement from Camille Cosby calls out the media for the coverage on Cosby leading up to and after his verdict. She also goes on to blame DA Kevin Steele and a "perjured testimony" from Andrea Constand. You can read the full statement below.