Cameron Diaz Confirms She's Retired From Acting

We haven't seen Cameron Diaz on the big screen since 2014. Why? Well, apparently she's retired.

The retirement rumor all started when Selma Blair spilled the beans in an interview with Metro News UK. She was telling a story about her and Cameron having lunch. They were talking about doing a sequel to The Sweetest Thing. That's when Cameron told Selma...

"I'm done."

Cameron Diaz is now confirming that she is in fact retired. There was a discussion between Diaz, Blair, and Christina Applegate with Entertainment Weekly about all three of them together. After Christina Applegate mentioned she was "semi-retired" because she's a mom, Cameron chimed in with this...

"I’m semi-retired, too, and I am actually retired, so I would love to see you ladies."

And there you have it, although it doesn't seem like a firm retirement.