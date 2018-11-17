So A Camel Got Stranded In A Pennsylvania Snowstorm

Imagine driving down a busy Pennsylvania highway in the middle of a snowstorm...when you see a random camel.

Sounds like the beginning of a bad 80s movie, doesn't it?

That's exactly what happened, though.

It turns out the camel's name is Einstein. On the way to an event, his vehicle got stuck: and Einstein was returned to Peaceable Kingdom Petting Zoo. See the random video below!

Have you ever seen a camel in the snow? pic.twitter.com/RNBPclk5tH — Deaf Gronk (@Tylerkio) November 15, 2018

