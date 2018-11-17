So A Camel Got Stranded In A Pennsylvania Snowstorm

Bet you don't read that everyday.

November 17, 2018
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Photo Credit: Dreamstime

Photo Credit: Dreamstime

Categories: 
Animals
Billy Kidd
Blogs
Features
Humor
Random & Odd News
Shows

Imagine driving down a busy Pennsylvania highway in the middle of a snowstorm...when you see a random camel.

Sounds like the beginning of a bad 80s movie, doesn't it?

That's exactly what happened, though.

It turns out the camel's name is Einstein.  On the way to an event, his vehicle got stuck: and Einstein was returned to Peaceable Kingdom Petting Zoo.  See the random video below!

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

Tags: 
Camel
Snowstorm
Pennsylvania