So A Camel Got Stranded In A Pennsylvania Snowstorm
Bet you don't read that everyday.
November 17, 2018
Imagine driving down a busy Pennsylvania highway in the middle of a snowstorm...when you see a random camel.
Sounds like the beginning of a bad 80s movie, doesn't it?
That's exactly what happened, though.
It turns out the camel's name is Einstein. On the way to an event, his vehicle got stuck: and Einstein was returned to Peaceable Kingdom Petting Zoo. See the random video below!
Have you ever seen a camel in the snow? pic.twitter.com/RNBPclk5tH— Deaf Gronk (@Tylerkio) November 15, 2018