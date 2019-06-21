Canned Wine Is Totally Mainstream Now

During World War I French soldiers were given rationed wine in cans. In 1936, a winery in California started selling canned wine. Now canned wine has suddenly become very popular again.

Don’t believe us? Head to Specs, Trader Joes or even Whole Foods, they all have huge selections of canned wine.

Director of wine marketing for Sigel's Fine Wines & Great Spirits, Jasper Russo says that more people are flocking to canned wine because of its simplicity. "It's all about value and convenience."

If you’re thinking they’re only selling small brands, think again. More big name wineries have already hopped on the bandwagon. Stella Rosa, Barefoot, and Coppola all have their own canned wine, even a few Texas brands such as Messina Hof Sweet Red.

Devon Broglie the global beverage buyer for Whole Foods Market and chairman of the board of the Court of Master Sommeliers says its all about the size of the can. "We see sparkling wines and spritzers selling the best in the 250 ml size. But interestingly, we see the market for still wine being stronger in the 375 ml can."

Most four-packs of canned wine is in the $15 range, while single cans go for about $3 to $5 each. Not a bad price if you're heading to a pool party and don't want to break your friends' wine glass.

Do you already drink canned wine or will you be stopping by the store on your way home tonight?

Via: Dallas Morning News