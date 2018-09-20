Burleson Native Kelly Clarkson To Air Syndicated Talk Show Next Fall

Video of Kelly Clarkson Announces Her Own Daytime Talk Show

The American Idol winner and Burleson native will have her own syndicated daytime talk show on TV next fall.

She sat down with Jimmy Fallon talking about how she will be touring and recording her show.

Clarkson is the host of the show and also serves as the executive producer.

This means, she will replace "Steve", hosted by Steve Harvey. She will be on the air before "Ellen".

Her show will air locally on NBC5 and will be going on tour starting January 2019.

via Guide Live