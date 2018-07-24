What Is It With Bulldogs And Skateboards?

It all started on Twitter.

People were noticing, in huge numbers, how many times they had seen bulldogs riding skateboards. Even though the reason remains a mystery, the videos are still hilarious!

i cannot believe the miracle i just witnessed - this dog just chased down a skateboarder until he stopped and the owner ran over - “SO sorry, he honestly just loves skateboards” AND THEN HE DID THIS: pic.twitter.com/26mhKpFeta — Taryn Arnold (@Thetarynarnold) July 14, 2018

YESTERDAY I SAW A DOG RIDING A SKATEBOARD LIKE IT WAS NOTHING pic.twitter.com/k733FL00pX — leila -- (@leilawut) December 9, 2016

so this was definitely one of the best things thats randomly happened to me while riding around in the city. pic.twitter.com/QF3wOpPOR9 — ceddy (@Ceddy) July 7, 2018

Source: Twitter

