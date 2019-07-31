A Buffalo Wild Wings, With A Topgolf Inside, Could Soon Be Coming To DFW Airport

Making the airport entertaining for travelers is a tough task, but DFW International Airport is still trying. According to reports, A Buffalo Wild Wings, with a Topgolf inside, could soon be opening DFW Airport. It would be the first of its kind if approved.

A proposal was heard for by the DFW airport board for the new concept on Tuesday. Put forward by a Plano company, the new concept is called BWW Sports Experience powered by Topgolf. It is slated to be located at Terminal D, replacing Reata Grill, which recently relocated.

The new concept wouldn’t have room to have a full size driving range, but would most likely include golf simulators and other virtual options. Topgolf already operators a simulator inside the Four Seasons Hotel in Houston.

While fans are already chiming in on this one of a kind restaurant possibly coming to DFW International Airport, the proposal still needs to be approved. The airport board is set to vote this coming Thursday. If approved, travelers will soon get the ultimate food and golf experience at the airport.

